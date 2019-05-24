Angela Marie Wills Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, for Angela Maria Talarico Wills, 71, who passed away Thursday morning, May 23, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, after fighting a courageous battle with cancer.

Angela, affectionately known as “Angi” was born February 24, 1948, in Old Forge, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Carl and Mary Talarico.

She grew up in Struthers, attending Struthers schools and graduating in 1966.

She was a loyal employee at Kmart in Boardman, working in the cash office and being promoted to human resource manager. She was employed there for approximately 35 years until the closing of Kmart, at that point she retired. She always considered the Kmart workers as her second family.

She enjoyed spending time with her daughter, Amanda. They shared a close and special bond, Amanda will always cherish the special memories she had with her mom.

Angi was an avid reader and enjoyed coloring adult coloring books. She enjoyed her yearly trips to Amish country, Pigeon forge and the Poconos. She always looked forward to her visits with her great-niece, Lilly and loved gathering around the table and sharing memories and good times with family.

Angi leaves her loving daughter, Amanda Wills of Boardman and her brother and sister-in-law, Carl and Shari Talarico of Austintown. She also leaves her two nieces, Tiffany (Kenneth) Williams of Akron and Tammy (Patrick) Talarico-Jeffrey of Champion and a great-niece, Lillyann Williams of Akron, that were always there for her and she deeply cherished them. Angi also leaves her ex-husband’s family that always held a special place in her heart especially Ted and Monica Wills.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her ex-husband, William Wills.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, May 25 prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, 4303.

