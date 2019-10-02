Angela M. Finamore, Poland, Ohio – Obituary

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Angela M. Finamore, 70, passed away Sunday morning, September 29, 2019, at Hospice House, after a long and heroic battle with illness. She was surrounded by family at the time of her death.

Angie was born May 27, 1949, in Austria, the daughter of Croatian parents, Tadija and Janja Ragus Markota.

She immigrated to the United States aboard the S.S. General Stuart Heintzelman, which ported in Boston, Massachusetts, on April 26, 1950. Angie lived in Lakawana, New York and then moved to Ohio, where she lived on the north side of Youngstown, before putting down roots in Struthers.

Angie has many fond memories of attending Saints Peter and Paul Church, playing in Yellow Creek Park and being a checkers champion.

Angie was a graduate of Struthers High School. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology from Youngstown State University and a master’s degree in library science from the University of Pittsburgh.

Angie worked in various libraries in the Youngstown area and she adored being the children’s librarian and having story hours.

Angie married the love of her life, LTC Archie J. Finamore, on April 15, 1978 and they raised their family in Boardman.

Angie was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother and friend. She always put everyone’s needs before her own and never gave anything less than her best. When she was not driving kids to school, music, sports and social activities, staying up late to make sure there were croissants for French class, attending PTA meetings or doing copious amounts of laundry, Angie enjoyed reading, popcorn, shopping, decorating and lunching with her friends, whom she held dear to her heart. She truly was one of a kind, whose shoes can never be filled, all several hundred pairs.

She leaves her four children, Alyssa Finamore of Falls Church, Virginia, Alyson (Kyle) Chepla of Pepper Pike, Michael (Jaclyn) Finamore of Poland and Matthew Finamore of Houston; seven grandchildren, Auburn and Crimson Townes, Alena, Christopher and Alec Chepla and Faye and Fiona Finamore; four brothers, Nick (Mary Ellen) Markota, Tony (Nancy) Markota, Joe (Cindy) Markota, John Markota and cousin, Walter (Melita) Ragus.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

By Angie’s request, there are no calling hours or services.

Tributes may take the form of donations to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512, hospiceofthevalley.com or to the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County, care of the Development Office, 305 Wick Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44503.

Arrangements handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes.

