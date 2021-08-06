Angela L. Powers, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Angela L. Powers, 32, passed away early Wednesday morning, August 4, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital after a long illness, surrounded by family.



She was born December 27, 1988 in Youngstown.



Angela was a 2007 graduate of Boardman High School.

She spent time doing gymnastics and had a love for giraffes. Her greatest love was for her son and spending time with him.



Angela is survived by her parents John R. Powers and Bobbie J. (McCullough) Powers both of Boardman; son, Shane Plourde of Boardman; sister, Jessica Powers of Boardman; nephews, Nathan and Gage; paternal grandmother, Gail Powers of Boardman; maternal grandparents, Constance and John McCullough of Salem and an aunt, uncle and cousins.



She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, John Powers.



Family and friends may call Tuesday from 10:00 – 11:45 a.m. at Good Hope Lutheran Church, where a service will follow at 12:00 p.m. at the church.



Professional arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 9 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.