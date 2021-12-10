BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Andrew Waback, Jr., 82, died unexpectedly early Tuesday morning, December 7, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.



Andrew was born October 9, 1939, in Youngstown, the son of Andrew and Mary Dussek Waback, Sr.



He was a graduate of Chaney High School and a veteran of the United States Army.

Andrew began working at Lordstown General Motors when they opened and retired in 1992.



Andrew was a member of St. Charles Church.

He was also a member of the Youngstown Model Railroad Association.



In his spare time, Andrew enjoyed trains, bowling, watching all sports, especially baseball, football and racing and doing yard work. Most of all, he loved the companionship of all his animals.



Andrew is survived by his wife, the former Phyllis Behan, whom he married April 15, 1961; daughter, Michelle Waback of Boardman; sisters, Marilyn Bailey of Youngstown and Nancy (James) Zone of Austintown; daughter-in-law, Shelly Waback; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jim and Alice Behan and several nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Kenneth Waback; brother-in-law William Bailey and his beloved animals.



Family and friends may call 11:00 a.m. 12:00 Noon Monday, December 13, 2021, at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel, followed by a funeral service at Noon.



Because of Andrew’s love for animals, the family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Animal Charity Humane Society, 4140 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512; or an animal charity of your choice.



The family requests that all who attended to please wear a mask.



