BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Andrew Lawrence Stanislav, 93, passed away Sunday April 2, 2023 at Select Hospital in Boardman.



Andrew, also known as “Larry” was born February 25, 1930 in Campbell. a son of the late Stephen and Anna Bodnovich Stanislav.

He was a Woodrow Wilson High School graduate, served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. He was plank owner on the USS Oriskany from 1948 to 1952.

Andrew was employed at General Extrusions and later, with a partner, established in 1961, Youngstown Tool and Die Inc. He retired after 40 years.



Andrew was an avid sports fan, especially of the Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians.



He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Iannazone Stanislavl; his children, Stephen (Bernadette) Stanislav and Christine (James) Doyle; Six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.



He was also preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Bukovinsky Stanislav; his son, Lawrence Stanislav; and his siblings, Margaret Derin, Mary Stanislav, Suzanne Whately, Rita Stanislav, Kathryn Rouan, Ann Riordan, Julia Dutko, Loretta Mislay, Stephen Stanislav, Mike Stanislav, and Joseph Stanislav.



A long time member of St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church and Holy Family Church. Andrew had a deep love for his faith. He will be sadly missed forever by his family.



Family and friends may call Wednesday April 5, from 11:30 a.m. 12:30 p.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel, where a prayer service will be held at 12:30 p.m..



A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. at Holy Family Church. He will be laid to rest at Poland Riverside Cemetery with military honors provided by the Ellsworth VFW Post 9571.



In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, 1898 Wilson Ave, Youngstown, OH 44506 and Holy Family Church, 2729 Center Rd, Youngstown, OH 44514.

