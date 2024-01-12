BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Andrew “Drew” Peter Caputo passed away Monday, January 8, 2024.

Drew was born August 6, 2006 and attended Cardinal Mooney High School.

He was also employed at Meijer In Boardman.

Drew leaves behind his two brothers, Tyler and Jayson; a sister, Nicole “Nikki”, as well as his parents, John and Kathy Kendall Caputo. He also leaves behind many loving aunts, uncles and cousins, as well as friends and those that he touched in life.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Peter and Katherine Kendall and John and Barbara Caputo.

Drew was a fun-loving person who enjoyed the company of his family and friends. He loved video games, the Marvel Universe and action movies. He was a talented artist and was also interested in music (guitar). Drew was a kind and caring person who was always looking to comfort those in need. Drew was interested in the making of movies and comics and was deeply religious, someday hoping to be a chaplain in the military.

His family and friends will dearly miss his smile and kind heart.

Family and friends may call 9:00 – 10:45 a.m. Saturday, January 13, 2024, at St. Charles Church, 7345 Westview Drive, Boardman, OH 44512, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Drew to Cardinal Mooney High School for the Campus Ministry Services, 2545 Erie Street, Youngstown, OH 44507.

