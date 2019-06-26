Andrew D’Apolito Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Andrew D’Apolito died in his home on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at the age of 92, after speaking to his three sons and enjoying the beautiful summer day.

Andy was born October 11, 1926, to Lumeno and Philomena (Martoriello) D’Apolito in Youngstown.

He graduated from South High School and in 1949, married the love of his life, Milena Perrotta. Together they had four children, Andrew, Stephen, James and Candice.

He was a great husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. He had an answer for everything and a deep wealth of knowledge that never ceased to amaze.

Throughout his life he had many jobs. He owned a used car lot, was an insurance salesman and an employee at American Welding for many years. Andy also developed property and worked hard every day for his family. He was well known as the Mahoning County Building Inspector for several years before becoming the inspector for the City of Campbell.

In his retirement, he enjoyed hunting garage sales and flea markets for little treasures and musical instruments to clean up and sell. He sold at Four Seasons flea market with the help of his sons and grandkids; as well as, his “flea market family.” Despite what his beautiful wife, Milena, thought, Andy had an eye for finding valuable pieces amongst junk and the talent to fix whatever was broken.

His humor and charm went well with his baby blue eyes and always worked in his favor; especially when haggling prices.

Andy loved many things in life like politics, baseball, the lottery and casinos. More than anything, though, he loved his family, whom he trusted and protected all his life. He was a generous man who did everything he could to help his family, friends and strangers. All of whom will miss him dearly and remember him as a good natured man who was always quick with a smile and had a twinkle in his eyes.

As someone who lived a good, long life full of hard-to-believe adventures and goofy characters. As someone who knew exactly which curse word to use and exactly what something was worth.

Andrew was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Johnny and Tony D’Apolito and his daughter, Candi Barnhart.

He is survived by his wife, Milena; their sons, Andrew D’Apolito (Jeanne), Stephen D’Apolito (Cindy) and Dr. James D’Apolito (Gina); son-in-law, Rick Barnhart and his brother, Frank (Katherine) D’Apolito. He also leaves behind nine grandchildren, Julie Montgomery (Brent), Andrew, Stephen, Patrick (Maggie), Adam, Nicholas, Elizabeth, Francesca, and Natalie D’Apolito; as well as, five great-grandchildren, Taylor, Morgan, Andrew, Mia, and Bella and many nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019, from 9:00 – 10:15 a.m., immediately followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Dominic Church at 10:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the charity of your choice.

Professional arrangements are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

A television tribute will air Thursday, June 27 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.