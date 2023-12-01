POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Amy Carkido, 50, passed away Wednesday, November 29, 2023, after a brief battle with cancer, at her home with family by her side.

Amy was born January 1, 1973, in Youngstown, the youngest of five daughters to James and Judith Gowing Galida.

Amy’s selfless spirit and genuine compassion led her to pursue a career in nursing. She wholeheartedly dedicated herself to the wellbeing of others. Her incredible commitment and empathy shone brightly throughout her exceptional tenure at Robinwood Elementary School, where she served as the school nurse. Amy’s presence at Robinwood was truly cherished, as she cared deeply for her students.

Generous with her time, Amy went above and beyond in her role as the school nurse, tending to countless scrapes and wiping away many tears. Her unique touch, which some even dubbed “magical,” ensured that her students could overcome their obstacles and succeed to their fullest potential.

Amy was preceded in death by her father, James Galida.

Left to cherish her memory are her twin sons, Jase and James Carkido; former husband, Michael Carkido; mother, Judith Galida; sisters, Sharon Galida, Karen Allen, Patricia Petro and Stephanie Jones and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service to celebrate Amy’s life will be held 4:00 p.m., Sunday, December 3, 2023, at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel. Prior to the service, calling hours will take place beginning at 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that memorial donations be made to Amy’s sons.

