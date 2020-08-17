Amy M. Garcia, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel for Amy M. Garcia, 49, who died at her home Wednesday morning, August 12, 2020, after a battle with breast cancer.

Amy was born October 6, 1970, in Youngstown, the daughter of Donald and Barbara (Rupe) Lukas.

Amy attended Struthers High School.

She had worked as a cook at Waffle House and also as a Vindicator delivery person.

Amy was an active member of New Life Assembly.

She is survived by her husband, Charles A. “Chad” Garcia, whom she married June 11, 1998; a daughter, Bethany Garcia; her parents, Donald (Janet) Lukas of Canfield and Barbara Lukas of Struthers; a sister, Shannon Lukas of Atlanta and a brother, Jeff Lukas of Struthers; stepbrothers, Steve Beshara of Akron and Jeff Beshara of New York City; niece, Olivia Lukas; great-aunt, Annie Topolovcak of Youngstown and Godmother, Deborah Wilson of Boardman.

Friends may call Saturday, August 22 from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m at the funeral home prior to the memorial service at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that tributes take the form of donations to the family.

Condolences may be sent at www.higgins-reardon.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Amy M. Garcia, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 18, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: