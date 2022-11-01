LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Amelia J. Ricottilli-Lamping, 61, passed away unexpectedly while visiting Nashville, Tennessee, on Friday, October 28, 2022.

She was born December 4, 1960, in Youngstown to Liborio and Catherine Centofanti Ricottilli.

She was married to Charles R. Lamping.

Amelia was the most loving, kind, unselfish and supportive daughter, sister, wife, mother and nonna. Her unmeasurable love, support and guidance were the foundation of her family. Amelia spent her life enjoying the company of her family and friends. She enjoyed cooking, baking and crocheting, always giving support to others before ever thinking of herself. Amelia was a beacon of sunshine to anyone who ever knew or had contact with her. She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her feel loved, making friends everywhere she went by striking up small talk. She was looking forward to her retirement days to care for her parents, children and grandchildren.

Amelia was a member of Holy Family Church of Poland.

She was a graduate of Poland Seminary High School (’79) and Youngstown State University.

Amelia was a devoted and passionate medical assistant, previously for Dr. Robert Wetzel and Dr. Elizabeth Young and most recently for Drs. Raymond and Thomas Boniface.

Amelia leaves behind to cherish her memory, her parents, Liborio and Catherine; husband, Charles and her children, Charles, Jr. (Holly Rolla) Lamping of Boardman, Serena (Alex) Magni of Cleveland and Zachary Lamping of Lowellville. Amelia was extremely blessed by and proud of her two grandchildren, Logan and Monroe Lamping, always enjoying every moment she spent with them playing, teaching and exhibiting what love is. Amelia also leaves behind her brother, Paolo (Lori Noday) Ricottilli of Lowellville; sister, Carmelina (David) Smith of Canfield and brother, Liborio Jr. (Christine Gerst) of Poland. She also leaves behind in-laws, Russell (Mary Mitchell) Lamping of Lowellville, Donald (Wandi Mulligan) Lamping of Boardman, Barbara (Robert) Bletso of Boardman, Diane (Robert) Diamond of Boardman, Timothy (Tammy Juretic) Lamping of Boardman and Michael (Heidi Kehle) of St. Louis, Missouri. Amelia was also blessed with 42 nieces and nephews.

Amelia was preceded in death by her grandparents, Paolo and Amelia Ricottilli, Nicola and Anna Centofanti and her in-laws, Russell and Grace Lamping.

Family and friends may pay their respects 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, November 4 at Holy Family Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material contributions be made to the Down Syndrome Association of the Valley / Serafina’s Six Winged Angels.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Amelia J (Ricottilli) Lamping, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 2 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.