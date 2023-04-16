POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Amanda Marie McAuley, 27, of Poland, passed away at her family home Wednesday morning, April 5, 2023, from street-laced fentanyl.

Although the God-loving daughter and sister was strong in her faith, this passionate-about-life, beautiful girl could not break away from the hold drugs had on her, no matter how hard she tried. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Amanda was born on December 24, 1995, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Jeff and Donna Guerriero McAuley.

She proudly graduated from Poland Seminary High School in 2014.

Amanda lit up a room with her radiant smile, spirited laugh and overall passion for living life to the fullest. Born an entertainer with a free spirit, she made friends everywhere. Amanda’s judgement-free, fun personality opened the doors of opportunity throughout her life and this made her fearless. A cheerleader throughout, she was also on the swim team, tennis team, ski club and even played Little League softball in her younger years.

A senior in high school, Amanda started pursuing her passion by entering and winning the National American Miss (NAM) Ohio Teen Top Model Contest and was runner-up in the acting category. Advanced to the nationals held in Hollywood, California, she was crowned NAM Teen Top Model. Upon returning home, she took classes with Pro-Model and Talent (PMTM) and was eventually led to her signing with HRI Talent Agency and moving to Los Angeles, California. At the age of 21, Amanda thrived at living every moment in the present and was at her happiest.

Amanda loved her family; she had three siblings that thought the world of her and will miss her terribly! Her chill personality made you want to be with her. As a kid at heart herself, she adored kids and enjoyed spending time with them, especially her little cousin, Scarlette.

Amanda Marie will be deeply missed and is survived by her parents, Donna and Jeff McAuley; her three siblings, Bonnie (Derek Carpenter) McAuley, Kimberlee (Justin) Garland and her younger brother, Jeffrey McAuley; her loving grandmother, Charlotte Confer; her newly loved niece and two nephews, Brody Carpenter and Parker and Lennon Garland; numerous aunts and uncles, Billy (Kathy) McAuley, Richard Confer, Linda Strub, Ronald Confer, Cheri Guerriero, Nancy Kurko, Margaret Confer, Maribeth (James) Moore and Kimberly Boccia; her loving cousins, Robert Confer, Joseph (Lindsay) Confer, Sarah (Rick) Confer, Lindsey (Matt) Harris, Kayla (Robert Martin) Guerriero, Nicole (Josh) Le’Cher, Jerrid (Katelyn) Lujan, Thomas (Brianna) Moore, Bailey Boccia, Carly Boccia and several second cousins, two of whom she spent a lot of precious time, Scarlette Guerriero Salvatore and Jocelyn Martin.

Amanda was preceded in death by her grandmother, Bonnie McAuley; her three loving grandfathers, James McAuley, Dr. John Guerriero, Richard Confer and her uncle, Robert Strub, who are also dearly missed.

Amanda wanted to live and had plans. Being an amazing artist, she was recently talking about using her talent to become a tattoo artist.

Friends and family may call 5:00 – 8:00 p.m., Friday, April 21, 2023, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel, 2726 Center Road, Poland, Ohio.

Prayers will begin at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, April 22, 2023, at the funeral home, followed at 10:00 a.m. by a Mass of Christian burial at Holy Family Church, Poland, Ohio.

In Amanda’s memory, Amanda’s mom started A.M. Wakeup Call, a non-profit (501c3) organization and asks that you please donate to the cause to help educate and bring awareness to the extreme dangers of fentanyl.

Visit higgins-reardon.com to send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Amanda Marie McAuley, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, April 17 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.