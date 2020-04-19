Alyce Rose Slivochka, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alyce Rose Slivochka, 78, died Saturday afternoon, April 11, 2020 at Brookdale Assistant Living Austintown.

Alyce was born November 9, 1941, in DuBois, Pennsylvania, the daughter of William and Marguerite Burkes Terlinski.

She received her RN degree from St. Francis School of Nursing, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and her B.S. degree in nursing from YSU.

Alyce married Raymond on September 28, 1963 and moved to this area in 1965.

She had worked at Forum Health for 21 years as the head nurse of the IV Team, retiring in 2000.

Alyce was a charter member of St. Joseph Church, a member of its Ladies Guild and also taught religious education at the church. She was a member of the Pharmacy Women’s Association, Forum Women’s Golf League and taught swimming at the Wedgewood pool for 10 years.

Alyce leaves her husband, Ray; two daughters, Diane Olsavsky of Tampa, Florida and Debra (Paul) Giguere of Orlando, Florida; one son, Mike (Sharon) Slivochka of Avon; sister, Sally (Richard) Burgess of Erie, Pennsylvania and four grandchildren, Taylor and Peyton Giguere and Hannah and Leah Slivochka.

She was preceded in death by her parents and by her brother, William Terlinski.

A private service was held Tuesday, April 14, 2020, officiated by the Rev. John Trimbur.

Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Austintown.

The family would like to thank the staff at Brookdale and Eboney from Harbor Light Hospice for all the love and care that they have shown to her.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Alzheimer’s Network, 4214 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

Arrangements are by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel.

