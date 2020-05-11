Alphonso J. Pascale, Garfield Heights, Ohio

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alphonso J. Pascale, 93, passed away last Tuesday morning, May 5, 2020, at Jennings Home for Older Adults.



He was born August 1, 1926, in Youngstown, a son of the late Frank and Filomena (Aragona) Pascale.



Al was a graduate of The Rayen School. He was a member of Knights of Columbus and Holy Family Church.

Al was a meat cutter for the Kroger Company as well as a baker of cakes and pastries. His elegantly decorated wedding cakes were the centerpieces of many bridal tables.

He enjoyed his family, gardening, golf and bowling.



His wife of 51 years, Laura M. (Galluppi) Pascale, passed away May, 2000.



Al is survived by two daughters, Lorene (Robert) Varley, of Solon and Gloria Pascale Castrodale of Dublin; four grandchildren, Patrick, Brendan, Maria and Frank; two great-grandchildren, Tegan and Isla; two sisters, Angela Elmo of Columbus and Clara Pascale of Youngstown and many loving nieces and nephews.



Al was also preceded in death by his son, Frank Pascale and a brother, Frank Pascale.



Msgr. William Connell will be the celebrant of a private service and entombment will take place at Green Haven Memorial Gardens.

A memorial mass for extended family and friends will be scheduled later.



In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to Jennings Home for Older Adults or Hospice of Jennings, 10204 GRANGER ROAD, GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OHIO 44125.



Professional arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, May 12, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.