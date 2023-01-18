AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Allen L. Donley, 84, was called home to be with his Lord and Savior Wednesday, January 11, 2023.



Al was born June 8, 1938, in Youngstown, the son of the late Emmet and Alice Doyle Donley.



Al was a graduate of Chaney High School and went on to serve with the United States Marines.

Al retired from United Airlines as pilot.

He was a kind and gentle soul, being a devout Christian and had a great love for the Lord. He was an active member of the Trinity Fellowship Church, where he served as a deacon for many years.



Al is survived by his wife, Maxine Anderson Donley, whom he married March 20, 1982; his daughter, Michelle (David) Jakovina of Austintown; son, Brian (Elizabeth) Donley of Wesley Chapel, Florida; stepchildren, David (Sheri) Gibson of Coronado, California, Dr. Kevin (Kristine) Gibson of Canfield and Leigh Ann (Robert) Dwyer of South Port, Connecticut and 12 grandchildren, Alex and David Jakovina, Nicole and Michael Donley, Grace, Ellen, Claire, Bill, Jenna, and Dan Gibson and Daniel and Delaney Dwyer.



Al was also preceded in death by his first wife, Elizabeth Linert Donley in 1976; son, David Allen Donley in 1974 and a sister, Mary Lou Resch.



Family and friends may call Monday, January 16, 2023 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel and Tuesday, January 17 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at the Trinity Fellowship Church, 4749 South Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44512, where a funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m.

A television tribute will air Thursday, January 19 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.