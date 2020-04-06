Alice M. Flynn, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alice M. Flynn, 97, died Friday, April 3, 2020, at Windsor House in Canfield.

She was born November 23, 1922, in Youngstown, the daughter of George Clayton and Ester D’Amico Williams.

Alice was a graduate of Ursuline High School.

She owned and operated a shorthand reporting business for 32 years.

She enjoyed shopping, bridge, bingo, gambling and going to casinos. She also enjoyed golfing and once made a hole-in-one.

Alice is survived by her daughter, Eileen (Ted) Zak of Canfield; four grandchildren, Cristin (Mark) Blanchet of Independence, Kentucky, Heather (Mike) Sebest of Poland, Megan (Ronnie) Kaleel of Canfield and Tommy Zak of Westlake and ten great-grandchildren, Kaitlin, Ryan and Ashley Kaleel, Carli, Maggie and Halle Sebest, Flynn, Liam and Fiona Blanche and Chase Zak.

Her husband, Thomas J. Flynn, preceded her in death on September 11, 1988. She was also preceded in death by her parents and her brother, George Clayton Williams, Jr.

Services will be private.

Arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

