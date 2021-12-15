YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alice B. Citano, 81, died peacefully Sunday, December 12, 2021, surrounded by her family.

Alice was born July 19, 1940, in Youngstown, the daughter of Anthony and Gertrude Roberts Zebrowski.

She was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and earned a Master of Science Degree in Education from Youngstown State University.

Alice was a professor at Kent State University, where she taught business technologies until she retired in 2004.

She has a lifetime of professional accomplishments and was an active volunteer for several community outreach programs in the Youngstown area.

She was also a long-time member of St. Charles Parish in Boardman and enjoyed attending weekly services.

Friends and family often described Alice as a very loving, committed, kind, nurturing, dependable, strong, courageous and adventurous woman. Among her favorite activities were vacationing at the beach, riding bikes, listening to music, polka dancing, traveling the world and spending time with her children.

Alice’s husband, Peter Citano, whom she married July 28, 1962, died on May 27, 1978.

She is survived by her children, Paul Citano of Youngstown, Bernadette Citano of Stow, Carla (Todd) Hofer of Stow and Beth Citano of Galena; three grandchildren, Tom Okicki, Mary (Christopher) Branchick and Christopher Okicki and a great-granddaughter, Elise Mae Branchick.

She was also preceded in death by her parents and brother, Richard Zebrowski.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, December 17, 2021, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

Prayers will begin at 10:15 a.m. Saturday, December 18, 2021, at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Boardman.

The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, material tributes take the form of donations to the Alzheimer’s Association, 70 W. Streetsboro Street 201, Hudson, OH 44236.

Visit www.Higgins-Reardon.com to send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Alice, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 16 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.