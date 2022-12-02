STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alfred Pete Nerone, 70, died Monday, November 28, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Alfred, affectionately known as Freddie, was born June 30, 1952, in Youngstown, a son of Alfred and Angeline M. Brunnetti Nerone.

He was a graduate of Poland High School and was the co-owner of Pete Nerone & Sons Air Conditioning and Heating.

Freddie is survived by his brother, Anthony “Cheech” (Susan) Nerone of Poland; niece, Angela Nerone; nephews, Dustin and Ryan Nerone; great-niece, Abigail Nerone; aunt, Antoinette Cimmento of Campbell and several cousins and friends.

In addition to his parents, Freddie was preceded in death by his brothers, Michael and Ronald Nerone and his aunt, Mary Lanaglio.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 5, 2022, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

Freddie’s family would like to thank the staff and his friends, Joann and Phil, of Maplecrest Nursing Home, for care and compassion.

