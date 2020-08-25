Alfred M. Tkatch, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday at Holy Family Church, celebrated by the Rev. Martin Celuch, for Alfred M. Tkatch, 91, who died peacefully Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at home, surrounded by his family.

Alfred was born November 4, 1928, in Ambridge, Pennsylvania, the son of Michael and Anna Evans Tkatch.

In 1946, he graduated from Ambridge High School. Alfred was a graduate of Geneva College and the University of Pittsburgh, earning his degree in mechanical engineering in 1951.

Following graduation, Alfred joined the US Steel Corp Engineering Training Program. He was then drafted into the United States Army in October of 1951 and served two years during the Korean Conflict. After his honorable discharge, he went back to US Steel, but then relocated to the Youngstown Works Engineering Department in November of 1954. After working through various management positions, he became the superintendent of the Central Shops until the plant closed in 1980. Al was then transferred to the Irvin Works in Pittsburgh, where he was manager of Technical Implementation until his retirement in 1984.

Alfred was a member of Holy Family Parish, having worked on several church fundraisers and building projects, and was honored to serve two terms as president of council. He was an avid golfer and was president of the USX Retirees Golf League for many years. Al enjoyed stamp collecting, building wooden model airplanes, calligraphy and crossword puzzles. He was fanatical about the Pittsburgh sports teams.

If you knew Al, you knew he epitomized what love truly means. The beatitudes were the blueprint followed during his lifetime. Above all, his faith in God and his never-ending commitment and love of family shall always be remembered.

Al leaves behind to cherish his life, his wife, the former Irene Vobrak, whom he married on July 25, 1953; son, Kenneth M. Tkatch of Boardman; a grandson, Dr. Kristopher M. Tkatch of Pittsburgh and sisters-in-law, Rosemary V. (Robert) Shrum of Ambridge and Pauline Tkatch of Sewickly, Pennsylvania.

Besides his parents, Al was preceded in death by his brother, Richard S. Tkatch.

Interment will take place in Poland Riverside Cemetery.

