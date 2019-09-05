Alex Treharn, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alex Treharn, 34, died on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at St Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown due to heart failure.

Alex was born September 27, 1984, in Youngstown, Ohio.

He attended Austintown Fitch High School and worked as a construction project manager for Store Crafters. He was most recently employed by B.J’s Restaurant in Boardman.

Alex enjoyed camping, being outdoors and geocaching. He was an avid Steelers fan and loved Cornersburg Pizza. Above all, his greatest passion was spending time with his children. Together, they enjoyed riding bikes and gaming.

Alex is survived by his mother, Josephine “Jo” Kralj; his four children, Alexis, Riley, Tyler and Christian; his girlfriend, Melanie Schindler; cousins Jim, Jacki, Austin and Stone Bender; his aunt, Valerie (Randy) and cousins Amanda, Nikki and Joey Oesch; uncle, Harry Kralj; cousin, Sheila Kralj and niece, Abby Treharn.

Alex was preceded in death by his brother, Jacob Treharn; his uncle, Joe Kralj and his grandparents, Joseph and Vera Kralj.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019, at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

Family and friends may call on Saturday, September 7 from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, monetary contributions may be made to the family.