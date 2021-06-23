Alex J. Shaffo, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alex J. Shaffo, 64, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021, at the Cleveland Clinic, due to an ongoing heart condition.

He was born September 18, 1956, in Youngstown, the son of the late Alexander and Annabelle Jones Shaffo.

Alex was a 1974 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and received his Bachelor’s Degree in Biology from Youngstown State University in 1979.

After graduation, he began his 40-year career as a medical technologist at the Youngstown Hospital Association North and Southside hospitals, now known as Steward Medical.

He coached Millcreek Junior Baseball for many years. Alex was an outdoorsman, enjoying biking and walking in Mill Creek Park, kayaking down the Mahoning River, hunting and building bird houses. He loved to socialize, even with a stranger whom he quickly got to know.

Alex will be remembered for his big heart and his fierce dedication to his family and close friends. He was extremely proud of his four boys and their accomplishments.

He is survived by his wife, Jorgine Thomas Shaffo, whom he married October 10, 1981; four sons, Alex Shaffo of Youngstown, John (Abby) Shaffo of San Diego, California, Jeffrey (Danielle) Shaffo of Tampa, Florida and Sam (Gina) Shaffo of Diamond and three grandchildren, Jocelyn, Harper and Jack Shaffo.

Per Alex’s wishes, services are private.

The family requests that memorial contributions take the form of donations, in memory of Alex Shaffo, to his favorite place, Mill Creek Park.

The family offers a special thanks to all who sincerely offered condolences, prayers and support throughout the years of Alex’s illness and his passing.

Most importantly, in Alex’s memory, be kind to a stranger today.

Arrangements handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Alex, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, June 24 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.