Alberta “Birdie” Vantell, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alberta Vantell, 76, died Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her family.

Alberta, affectionately known as “Birdie,” was born March 28, 1945, in Youngstown to parents Joseph and Eleanor Dohar Beshara.

She was a graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School and worked as a caregiver for 25 years.

Birdie enjoyed playing poker, bowling, cooking and attending church fish fries. Her children and grandchildren were the loves of her life.

She married the love of her life, Richard Vantell, Sr., on July 28, 1964 and they spent over 40 wonderful years together before his passing in 2005.

Birdie is survived by her daughter, Dianna (Sean) Kern; three sons, Joseph Vantell and Richard Vantell, of Canfield, with whom she made her home and Vincent (Stephanie) Vantell of Nashville; six grandchildren, Paige and Chase Kern, John Vantell, Jaxon, Jacob and Jayce Vantell; her brother, George Beshara; her sister from another mister, Yvonne Marzano; her sisters-in-law, Rose McAtee, Linda Siciliano, Betty Wetzl, Doris O’Palick, Janet Esenwein and Paulette Beshara; her brother-in-law,Van Esenwein and many other beloved family members.

In addition to her parents and husband, Birdie was also preceded in death by her granddaughter, Sydney Kern; her sister, Renee Beshara; her three brothers, William Beshara, Charles Beshara and Ronald Beshara; her sister-in-law, Nancy Potts and her brother-in-law, William Vantell.

Calling hours will be held Friday, July 23, 2021, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., with a prayer of incense at 7:00 p.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel, 3701 Starrs Centre Drive and on Saturday, July 24, 2021, from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m., at St. Maron Church.

A Divine Liturgy of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021, at St. Maron Church, 1555 S. Meridian Road, Youngstown, with the Rev. Tony Massad officiating.

The family would like to thank Buckeye Hospice, especially Melissa, Jodie and Birdie’s favorite nurse, Anthony, for their care and compassion given to Birdie.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to the family.

