Albert Vega, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Albert L. Vega, 77, died peacefully Thursday, June 3, 2021 at home surrounded by his family.



Albert was born July 17, 1943, in Coamo, Puerto Rico, the son of Florencio and Engracia Vitalis Vega. He came to the area as a small child.

Albert worked for General Motors in the Fabricating Plant for 30 years until retiring.



Albert was a jack of all trades and could do just about anything. In his spare time, he enjoyed gardening and painting houses.



His wife, the former Pamela Wilkie, whom he married on December 13, 1968, died on February 7, 2019.



Albert is survived by two sons, Vincent P. Vega of Youngstown and David (Colleen) Vega of Austintown; sister, Carmen (Rufino) Rodriguez of Canfield; three brothers, Carlos Vega of Puerto Rico, Florencio, Jr. (Darcy) Vega of Florida and Kenny (Barbara) Vega of Boardman and three grandchildren, Jacqueline, Cassandra and David Vega, Jr.



He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Frank, Ovidio and Luis Vega.



Family and friends may call Sunday, June 6, 2021 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.



A funeral service will be held Monday, June 7, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.



The family has requested that material tributes take the form of donations to Hospice of the Valley, 5191 Market Street Boardman, OH 44512.



Visit www.higgins-reardon.com to send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Albert Vega, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, June 7 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.