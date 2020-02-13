Albert J. Morocco, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Albert J. Morocco, 95, passed away Tuesday evening, February 11, 2020, at Hospice House, on the feast day of Our Lady of Lourdes and St. Bernadette, two of his favorites.

He was born November 7, 1924, in Smoky Hollow, a son of Camillo and Assunta Fontana Morocco.

He was a graduate of The Rayen School. After high school, he attended the Chicago Radio School to learn radio operation.

He then proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during World War II.

Al worked at General Fireproofing for 44 years.

Al will be remembered first and foremost for his love of the Lord, his Catholic faith and his generous unconditional love for his family. He was a longtime member of Holy Family Church.

In his younger years, he played softball in the GF Softball League and was a youth baseball coach.

Al was an avid reader, especially on topics including the Catholic Church and the lives of saints.

He was a Cleveland Indians and Browns fan; he loved listening to music and anything Italian. One of his greatest passions was watching his grandchildren play sports.

He is survived by his former wife, Irma Carlini; a daughter, Susan (Gary) Zyznar of Poland; five sons, Albert (Loretta) Morocco of Youngstown, Rick (Darlene) Morocco of Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania, Mark (Donna) Morocco of Boardman, Joseph (Sheila) Morocco of Fort Worth, Texas and James (Sharon) Morocco of Canfield; two sisters, Annie Buffano and Joann (Rick) DiGregorio; a sister-in-law, Fran Morocco; 17 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Al was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Jenny (Henry) Bartimocci, Mary (Lando) Valentine and Rose (Joseph) Perno; a brother, Anthony “Zippy” Morocco and his infant grandson, Matthew Morocco.

Calling hours will be held 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Friday, February 14 at Holy Family Parish, followed by a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian burial at the church, with Msgr. William Connell officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made in Albert’s name to Holy Family Parish, 2729 Center Road, Poland, OH 44514 or to Hospice of the Valley, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, OH 44514.

Arrangements are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

Al’s favorite Scripture was John 11:25-26, “I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in Me, though he may die, he shall live. And whoever lives and believes in Me shall never die.”

