Alan M. Rendon, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alan M. Rendon, 69, passed away peacefully Tuesday evening, July 7 at his home with family after battling a long-term illness. He knew he was deeply loved as a husband, father, and grandfather – a precious gift given to him before his time to enter the glorious presence of our Lord Jesus Christ in his new eternal home. He is free. He is dancing and feasting with Jesus while he waits for us. Until we meet again…



He was born April 11, 1951 in San Fernando, California, a son of the late Salvador E. and Annabelle (Miller) Rendon.



Alan was a graduate of Sylmar High School in California.

He started his career with General Motors in 1972 and retired in 2015 after 43 years.

He was a self-taught master wood maker, making many home furnishings for his family.

Alan was a member of Victory Christian Center in Coitsville. He loved the Lord with all his heart and always stood up for his faith no matter the opposition that came. He was a great example of a Godly man who walked in humility, obedience, and purity. He loved his family unconditionally, provided, guided and sacrificed. He loved reading the Bible, discussing scriptures and listening to Christian music.



He is survived by his wife, Rosa Maria Lopez, who he married November 1, 1975; three children, Angelina Rendon of Austintown, Paul (Darla) Rendon of Summerville, South Carolina and Adriana (Jacob) Hill of Mesquite, Texas; three grandchildren, Daniel, Victoria and Ariyana Rendon and two sisters, Lydia Villasenor and Lita (Ken) Mercado, both of Lancaster, California.



Alan was also preceded in death by his brother, Roy Rendon and both parents.



Family and friends may call from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m., Monday, July 13 at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel. Private services will follow for his immediate family.



The Rendon family and the staff of Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes will be practicing social distancing and proper health protocol. As a social courtesy, please wear a mask or facial covering. If you are unable to attend, the family understands and acknowledges your thoughts and prayers as a tribute to Alan.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 12, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.