BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Our little angel, Ah’Lijah A. Boykin, was called to the Lord on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

He was born on March 14, 2023, at 2:28 a.m., weighing 9lbs 14oz at St.Elizabeth Hospital.

Ah’Lijah is the cherished son of JaiMeela Montgomery and Albert Boykin and beloved brother of De’Ayria and De’Yor Mason, Albert Boykin, Jr., Angel Boykin and Antonio Boykin; aunts, JaiLyn Montgomery, JaiNishia (Paul) Savage, Ronnie Scott, Denise Scott, Mary Scott, Ty’Asia Boykin and Mary Boykin; uncles, Dante Scott, Jermone Gilmore and Charles Gilmore; grandparents, Ronald V. Scott, Shelilia Boykin and Albert Cosey; special cousin, JaiLiyah (Precious) Montgomery; great-aunts, Jayda Montgomery-Mckinney and Dawn Williams; Godmoms, Bryanna Pickett and Daqueza (Charles) Teamer and many more aunts, uncles and cousins.

He is greeted in Heaven by great-grandparents, William and Pearline Scott, Terry Montgomery; grandmother, Tanya Montgomery; uncle, Jaiwon Montgomery and aunts, Jailaia Montgomery and Elaina Scott-Bishop.

JaiMeela and Albert Boykin would like to thank all the nurses at Boardman St.Elizabeth and Friends/Family for their compassion and support.

Arrangements are by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

