YOUGNSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Agnes M. Pierson, 86, who passed away November 26, 2022 at Austintown Healthcare Center.



She was born October 16, 1936, in Youngstown, a daughter of John Schengeli and Rose (Flaker) Schengeli.

Agnes graduated from East High School.

She worked office/clerical positions at Isaly’s Dairy, Youngstown Steel Door and later in life at Allen’s Drugtown.

She loved spending time at the Austintown Senior Center. Agnes’s passion for crochet was shared with the Loose Knit Club, donating their talents to babies, veterans and cancer patients. She also enjoyed sewing, baking, gardening and being handy around the house.



Her husband, William G. Pierson, whom she married May 1, 1965, passed away December 20,2006.



Agnes is survived by her son, John (Gina) Pierson of Columbus; and two grandchildren, Amelia (Chris) Pierson-Martin and Avery Pierson and also nephews Andrew and Stephen Schengeli



She was also preceded in death by her son, Michael Pierson; a sister, Victoria Schengeli; and two brothers, John and Andrew Schengeli.



Private family services were held at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.



In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to The Austintown Senior Center, 112 Westchester Drive, Austintown, Ohio 44515



A television tribute will air Sunday, December 4, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.