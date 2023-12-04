POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Agnes “Eva” Gwazdauskas, aged 101, passed away peacefully, at Maplecrest Nursing Home Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Born in Woodbury, Connecticut on October 19, 1922, to Joseph and Margaret Lizauskas. She was very proud of her Lithuanian heritage. Eva and her 7 siblings grew up on a dairy and poultry farm. As a student at Woodbury High School, Eva was a member of the 1941 women’s basketball state championship team.

In 1942, Eva married Francis “Fritz” Gwazdauskas and moved to Waterbury, Connecticut. Eva and Fritz had 10 children and were married for 56 years before Fritz’s passing. They lived briefly in Darien, Illinois and settled in Parma Heights, Ohio for over 40 years. Most recently, Eva resided at Wickshire of Poland, Ohio.

When she was not raising children, Eva enjoyed gardening, competitive bowling, polka dancing, exercise classes at the YMCA, and playing cards with her family. She attended St. John Bosco Catholic Church for 40 years and could often be found attending daily mass and volunteering at bingo. She was a regular blood donor for the American Red Cross until her late 80s.

Her love of gardening extended to her founding the Parma Heights Community Garden and volunteering at the Cleveland Botanical Garden. She enjoyed watching all Cleveland sports.

Above all, Eva valued spending time with her children, 19 grandchildren ,13 great grandchildren , numerous nieces and nephews. Eva traveled to a variety of different countries on cruises and pilgrimages with her husband Fritz in addition to frequent visits to family around the country, especially going home to Connecticut.

She is survived by her children, son Frank (Judy) Gwazdauskas of Blacksburg, Virginia; daughter Rita Davis of Corona, California; son Joe Gwazdauskas (Ruthellen Griffin) of West Cornwall, Connecticut; daughter Maryann (Gil) Garcia of Stockton, California; son John (Jill) Gwazdauskas of Scottsdale, Arizona; daughter Terry Robbins of Shaker Square, Ohio; son Ed (Amy) Gwazdauskas of Ocean Isle, North Carolina; son Paul Gwazdauskas of Virginia; daughter Margaret (Chuck) Christopher of Poland, Ohio; and son in law Matt Bolek of Brecksville, Ohio.

She is preceded in death by her husband Francis, youngest daughter Christine Gwazdauskas and grandson Jimmy Gwazdauskas.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 5 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, 2729 Center Road, Poland, Ohio 44514. Family and friends are welcome to attend calling hours on Tuesday, December 5 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at Higgins Reardon Funeral Home, 2726 Center Road, Poland, Ohio 44514. Private interment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery in Cleveland, Ohio.

