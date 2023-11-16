POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Adolf Kralj, 81, passed away Wednesday afternoon, November 15, 2023 at home with his loving family by his side.

Adolf was the son of Anton and Anna Kralj, and born in Cediplah, Yugoslavia on April 26, 1942.

During and after World War II, Adolf and his family were refugees in a camp in Linz, Austria. In 1951, they emigrated to Springfield, Illinois before relocating to Youngstown, Ohio.

After his marriage to Barbara, the love of his life, in 1965, Adolf began his career in secondary education (primarily spent teaching industrial arts at Austintown Fitch High School). In addition to teaching, Adolf provided for his family by working in construction, at the press room at the Youngstown Vindicator and as a coach.

All who knew Adolf have wonderful memories of the time they spent together with him at celebrations with family and friends, gardening, boating, attending sporting events, woodworking, sharing a beer or two, and vacations…especially at Atlantic City.

Adolf was a member of St. Stephen of Hungary and St. Nicholas churches, a 1961 graduate of Ursuline High School and a graduate of Youngstown and Kent State Universities.

Adolf leaves his wife of 58 years, Barbara (Bobovecz); his son Kevin (Patrick Gaydos) of Poland; his son Kenneth of New Middletown; his daughter Kristy (Robert) Regula of Poland; and the light of his life his granddaughter Sophia

Regula; his brother Alex Kralj of Florida; sisters in law Patricia Jamison of Maryland and Sandra Burlock of Austintown; several nieces and nephews, and a number of close friends.

Adolf was preceded in death by his parents; his brother Anton Kralj, sister in law Josephine; his brother Joseph Kralj; sister in law Vera; his infant sister, his sister in law Marianne Kralj, and brother in law John Burlock.

Family and friends may call Tuesday from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Christ Our Savior, St Nicholas Church, where a Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 979 Tibbetts Wick Road, Suite A, Girard, Ohio 44420.

“No Quick Moves”

Professional arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Adolf Kralj, please visit our flower store.

A television tribute will air Friday, November 17 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.