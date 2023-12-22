SOLON, Ohio (MyValeyTributes) – Adeline (Capozzi) Riefler passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 16, 2023 surrounded by loving family

members.

Adeline was born in Jeannette, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Giuseppe and Maria (DiMaria) Capozzi from Santa Croce, Italy. Together with her husband, Donald, she raised her five children in Austintown and was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.

At the grand age of 96, she was the longest living member of her family. For the last 18

months, she resided at Vitalia, an assisted living facility in Solon, Ohio where she was closer to family.



Despite being wheelchair bound, she enjoyed many weekly activities including cornhole – being known as “the Cornhole Champ,” bocci ball, chair yoga, Friday Happy Hours, weekly Communion service, lunch outings and her beloved bingo.

Catholic by faith, Adeline was a member of St. Joseph and formerly Immaculate Heart of Mary Parishes in Austintown. While in Solon, she was grateful for the weekly Communion Ministry provided by Kim and blessings by Fr. Thomas Dragga, both from the Church of the Resurrection.

An inspiration to those who knew and loved her, Adeline was strong, witty, and independent. Up until 2022, she was driving herself around town, bowled weekly, enjoyed silver sneakers several days/week; was always up for a lunch or dinner outing and playing pinochle with family. For many years, she also enjoyed golfing in a 9-holers league, as well as hosting and attending weekly bridge club.

Adeline was most happy with family and friends, always welcoming them to her home, where she was known for her homemade ravioli and braciole, as well as Italian pizzelle and clothes pin cookies, and her homemade “doll” cakes for special birthdays. Taking classes, she became quite talented in cake decorating, even making a cornucopia cake from scratch at Thanksgiving. Many would congregate at her house after Fitch football games for her famous homemade pizza as they celebrated Falcon wins.



Sadly, she lost her beloved husband, Donald, in 1976 when he was only 51. A true test of her strong character, she then finished raising her 5 children alone, with the youngest, Jennifer, being only 6 years old. She encouraged education and succeeded in having all her children graduate college, which she felt was a priority. She was truly the family matriarch and will be dearly missed.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her oldest son, Stanley, and his wife Carol both of Austintown; youngest daughter, Jennifer of Ft. Lauderdale; siblings Lucy DiBagno of Ft. Lauderdale, and Philomena Rucolas and Tony Capozzi of Jeannette, Pennsylvania.

She is survived by her loving brother Joseph Capozzi and his wife, Jean of Trafford, Pennsylvania who often visited; daughter, Janice Margheret (Dan) of Solon, Ohio; son, Ken Riefler (Kathy) of Naples, Florida; daughter Beverly Patterson (Mike) of

Northfield, Ohio; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews. Adeline will also be missed by her

grandchildren Danielle, Johnathan, Don (Julie), Jessica (Tyler), Matt, Sierra (Branko), Sage, Kamron and Raine; and great-grandchildren Cooper and Kosta.

While in Solon, Adeline was truly grateful to those who visited or reached out with well wishes, cards, a phone call, and/or prayers. She made many new friends who called her “Addy”, and particularly enjoyed being pampered by Danielle at the Salon and with Lisa for manicures – both friends went out of their way to take special care of her.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Miracle City Hospice and especially Monea, who compassionately cared for Addy. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may honor Adeline with a contribution to the American Heart Association (heart.org), Church of the Resurrection (32001 Cannon Rd., Solon, Ohio 44139), or an organization of your choice.

A memorial celebration of life will be planned for a later date. Arrangements are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes.

