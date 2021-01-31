Adele Glista, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Adele Glista, 100, of Youngstown died Friday morning, January 29, 2021 in St. Elizabeth’s Youngstown Hospital, after a brief illness.

Born November 17, 1920 in Youngstown, she was the daughter of the late John and Caroline (Bak) Pachut.

Adele was a lifetime resident of Youngstown and a 1938 graduate of South High School, January class.

She was a devoted homemaker, raising her eight children and also worked as a hot machine operator at McKenzie Muffler.

She was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows, St. Matthias Church, where she was active with the Altar and Rosary Society, the altar guild, sang in the choir and was a part of the church’s quilters group.

An avid gardener, she also enjoyed canning and sewing.

Her husband, Andrew Glista, whom she married January 31, 1942, passed away December 11, 2000.

Adele will be dearly missed by her children, John (Mary Ann) Glista of Alexandria, Virginia, Andrew (Cindy) Glista of Annandale, Virginia, Andrea (Wayne) Bowen of New Middletown, Paul Glista of Youngstown, Donald (Nancy) Glista of Poland, Mary Tarantino of Warren, Bernadette Saunders of Pembroke Pines, Florida and Francine (Rob) McBride of Berlin Center; 21 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; a great-great-granddaughter; a sister, Mary Sympson of Poland and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Stanley, B. Paul and Chester (Pachut), Pahut; four sisters, infant Julie (Pachut) Pahut, Sister Mary Maximina, Joanne (Pachut) Pahut and Helene Krispinsky; sons-in-law, Joe Saunders and Terry Tarantino; a grandson, Marcus Tarantino and a great-granddaughter, Kennedy Irvin.

Family and friends may call Tuesday from 10 to 10:45 AM at Our Lady of Sorrows, St. Matthias Church, where a Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 AM. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, St. Matthias Church, 915 Cornell St, Youngstown, OH 44502.

Professional arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

