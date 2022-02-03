YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ada Neff, 85, died peacefully Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at home.

Ada was born on January 30, 1937, in Youngstown, the daughter of Charles and Mildred Barnhouse Deiger.

She was a 1956 graduate of Canfield High School.

Ada was a former advisor to Explorers Post 77, former member of Dublin Grange No. 1409 and former member of Wickliffe Presbyterian Church. She was Scouter of the Year in 1987 and she volunteered at the Mahoning County Board of Elections.

Ada married Ronald Neff on November 17, 1962, and he preceded her in death on September 26, 2017.

She is survived by three sons, Earl (Lydia Kotouch) Neff, Sr. of Poland, Robert (Andrea) Neff of Youngstown and Thomas (Mary Ann) Neff of Austintown; three sisters, Martha Olive, Alberta Ludt and Judith Everson; brother, John Deiger; ten grandchildren, Sara, Earl, Jr., Abbie, Gregory, Krista, Justin, Katrina, Andrew, Elizabeth and Megan and eight great-grandchildren, Madison and Charlee, Kelsey, Luke, Julianna, Caroline, Zach and Zoe.

In addition to her parents and husband, Ada was preceded in death by her son, Paul Neff and her brother, Nicholas Deiger.

Calling hours will be held from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. Sunday, February 6, 2022, with a funeral service at 4:00 p.m., at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, 4303 Mahoning Avenue.

Ada will be laid to rest in Mount Olivet Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to Akron Children’s Hospital, 214 W. Bowery Street, Akron, OH 44308.

