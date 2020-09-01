Hester Geraldine Dixon, Mineral Ridge, Ohio

August 27, 2020

Hester Geraldine Dixon, Mineral Ridge, Ohio-obit
MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Hester Geraldine Dixon, 80, of 3379 Main Street, Mineral Ridge, departed this life Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 7:49 p.m. at Continuing Healthcare at the Ridge, following an extended illness.

She was born September 21, 1939, in Canmer, Kentucky, the daughter of Quinn and Amanda Barbour Thompson.

She was a member of the Progressive Baptist Church.

She leaves to mourn four sons, Mitchell Dixon of Baltimore, Maryland, Marvin Dixon of Warren, Michael Dixon of Cleveland and Milton Dixon of Warren; one brother, Willie Q. Thompson of Munfordville, Kentucky; two sisters, Ms. J. Faye Dixon of Louisville, Kentucky and Ms. Rita L. Thompson of Aurora, Illinois; many grandchildren and host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William E. Dixon, who died January 23, 2012, parents and one brother, Wendell C. Thompson.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 12 Noon at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel, with calling hours from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery. Masks are required and social distancing will be up held.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

