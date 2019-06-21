Herman Whatley Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private services were held at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., for Mr. Herman Whatley, 83, Youngstown, who departed this life on Sunday, June 16, 2019, at his residence.



Mr. Whatley was born June 7, 1936, In Gastonburg, Alabama, a son of Will and Viola Montgomery Whatley.

He was a truck driver and a member of Christian Light Church in Selma, Alabama when he was a resident there and was a Army veteran.

He leaves his niece, Seysako Jenkins of Selma, Alabama; his nephew, Jimmie T. Whatley and a host of other nieces, nephew, family and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents, ten siblings and a nephew.

