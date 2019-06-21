Herman Whatley Obituary

My Valley Tributes

Youngstown, Ohio - June 16, 2019

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Herman Whatley, Youngstown, Ohio - obit

More from MyValleyTributes:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private services were held at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., for Mr. Herman Whatley, 83, Youngstown, who departed this life on Sunday, June 16, 2019, at his residence.

Mr. Whatley was born June 7, 1936, In Gastonburg, Alabama, a son of Will and Viola Montgomery Whatley.

He was a truck driver and a member of Christian Light Church in Selma, Alabama when he was a resident there and was a Army veteran.

He leaves his niece, Seysako Jenkins of Selma, Alabama; his nephew, Jimmie T. Whatley and a host of other nieces, nephew, family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, ten siblings and a nephew.

Arrangements handled by F.D. Mason Funeral Home.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sympathy Flowers
Send sympathy flowers