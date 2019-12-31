Herman Tiggett, Jr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Herman Tiggett, Jr., 56, of 2843 Linda Drive, N.W., Warren, departed this life Monday, December 23, 2019, at 5:25 p.m. at Trumbull Memorial Regional Medical Center, following a Cardiac Arrest.

He was born January 21, 1963, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Herman Tiggett Sr. and Judy Ziegler Jones.

Mr. Tiggett was a member of New Jerusalem Fellowship Church and enjoyed cooking, bowling and billiards.

He was a 1981 graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School.

He served honorably in the U.S. Air Force from November 25, 1981 – August 24, 1983, receiving the Air Force Training Ribbon.

He leaves to mourn his mother, Ms. Judy Jones of Warren; father, Herman Tiggett, Sr. of Warren; three brothers, Julius Adamson of Columbus, Bryan Adamson of Seattle, Washington and DeLane Jones of White Plains, Maryland; three sisters, Mrs. Terra (Christopher) Calloway of Reynoldsburg, Ms. Michelle Jones of Pickerington and Ms. Crystal Tiggett of Warren; two stepbrothers, Leo Scruggs III of Columbus and Robert Adamson of Winston-Salem, North Carolina; one stepsister, Mrs. Gwendolyn (John) Dugger of Austintown; fiancée, Ms. Kimple Williams of Warren; two cousins he was reared with, Charles Williams of Lexington Park, Maryland and Mario Williams of Hollywood, Florida and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Lerthan Adamson.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, January 3, 2020, at 12:00 noon at the New Jerusalem Fellowship Church.

Calling Hours will be held one hour prior to the services 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon.

Burial will take place at Pineview Memorial Park Cemetery.

Family will receive friends at 2843 Linda Dr., N.W., the home of his mother and 1643 Ferndale, S.W., the home of his fiancée .

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.