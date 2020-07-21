Herbert “Jerry” Phillips, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Herbert “Jerry” Phillips passed away peacefully Friday, July 10, 2020 at the age of 77.

Jerry was born on October 7, 1942 in Lisbon, Ohio. He was the youngest child of the late Anna F (Reynolds) Phillips and the late George S. Phillips, Sr.

He graduated from Lisbon David Anderson High School in 1960.

Jerry spent half his life in the Lisbon/Hanoverton area and the other half residing in Casper, Wyoming. He worked almost 20 years at Columbiana Pump Company in Columbiana and more than 20 years at Cooter Jenkins Machine Shop in Mills, Wyoming. After retiring in 2015, he moved his family back to Ohio to be with the rest of his children.

Jerry will be remembered for his love of country music, avid collecting and being a dedicated sports fan of the Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Indians and Ohio State Buckeyes. He was a hard worker who meticulously cared for his car and cowboy boots. Jerry was completely attached to his dog, Tucker, who passed away In January.

Jerry leaves behind five adoring children to cherish his memory: Brenda Geon and Marla Phillips of Lisbon, David (Tiffany) Phillips of Painesville Jerry (Teri) Phillips, Jr. of Lisbon, and Hoby Phillips of Parma. His grandchildren: Michael Geon, Zachary Rovnak,, Zane Tray, Logan Phillips, Collin Phillips, Kaylyn Phillips, Tori Phillips, Hayley Phillips and great-grandson Colt Phillips will also deeply miss their “Pepaw,” “Pap,” and “Grandpa Jerry.”

Jerry ‘s father passed in 1979 and his mother in 1988. His siblings Virginia (Phillips) Medberry, George Phillips, Jr., Shirley (Phillips) Reese and Vernon Phillips also preceded him.

A private traditional service was held with the Rev. Robert Rathburn officiating. The committal took place at Grove Hill Cemetery in Hanoverton.

The Weber Funeral Home was entrusted with all arrangements.

“… and this is where the cowboy rides away.”

