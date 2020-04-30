Herbert J. Mahon, Negley, Ohio

NEGLEY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Herbert J. Mahon, 71, a lifelong resident of Negley, passed away April 28, 2020 at his residence with family by his side.

He was born May 6, 1949 in Salem, Ohio, son of Milton Mahon and Helen George Gorby.

Herbie was a 1967 graduate of East Palestine High School.

He was a dedicated employee for Ohio CAT where he worked as a Heavy Equipment Mechanic for 40 years. When not working, he was a JR volunteer fireman for the Negley VFD, enjoyed gardening, woodworking and cooking outdoors.

Herbie is survived by his wife of 46 years, Elizabeth Murphy Mahon; two sons, Levi Mahon and Ryan (Denise) Mahon both of Negley; mother, Helen Gorby of Negley; two brothers, Jay (Yvonne) Mahon of Leetonia, Wesley (Lisa) Gorby of Leetonia; two sisters, Susan and Marjorie Gorby both of Negley; three grandchildren, Courtney, Dakota and Teagan; two great grandchildren, Ailyn Lawrence and Addison McGee as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Milton Mahon and a sister, Gayle Rosenbaum.

Following Herbie’s wishes, no calling hours will be observed, a memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine is in charge of arrangements.

