Herbert Bryant, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Herbert Bryant, Jr., 70, of Youngstown, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 4:17 p.m. in his home.

Bud was born on March 15, 1949 in Youngstown the son of the late Herbert and Lena Phelps Bryant, Sr. and was a lifelong area resident.

He worked for General Motors in Lordstown on the line and drove tow motor and retired after 34 years of dedicated service.

Bud enjoyed motorcycles, science fiction and was a hardcore Steelers fan.

He leaves to mourn his daughter, Stefanie (Anthony) Fincham of Windham; a son, Dennis (fiancée, Marie Garguilo) of Dalton, Georgia; a nephew, who was like a son, Joseph “Joey” Kavocs of South Carolina; a sister, Frances Slaven of South Carolina and three grandchildren, Wyatt and Wesley Fincham and Raven Bryant.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no calling hours or services and a caring cremation will take place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated to Serving Your Loved Ones. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.