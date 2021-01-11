Herbert A. Murphy, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Herbert A. Murphy, 87, passed away Sunday, January 10, 2021 at the Hospice House in Poland following a brief illness.

Herb was born October 4, 1933 in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, son of the late Joseph and Laura Warner Murphy.

He was a 1953 graduate of Beaver Falls High School and a proud veteran of the U.S. Army where he served in the 82nd Airborne Division.

He was a member of the First United Presbyterian Church in East Palestine, the East Palestine Masonic and Eastern Star Lodges as well as the American Legion Post 31 in East Palestine.

Herb worked for a number of years at B&W Steel- Wallace Run Plant in Beaver Falls as an inspector, he then was owner/operator of West Side Plumbing in East Palestine and later Home Depot in Chippewa prior to his retirement.

Herb is survived by two daughters, Sharon (John) Consalvo of Beaver Falls and Lisa Murphy of Keene, New Hampshire; stepson, Robert Dunn of East Palestine; stepdaughter, Cindy (Roy) Panter of Grand Junction, Colorado; 12 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Loretta Murphy in 2018; son, Steve Murphy; stepdaughter, Bonnie Shaw; stepdaughter-in-law, Sue Dunn; brother, Beryl Murphy and sister, Virginia Benedeck.

A funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday, January 14, 2021 at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine with Pastor Fritz Nelson officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.

Interment will follow at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens with honors provided by the combined posts of the American Legion/ VFW in East Palestine.



