YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Henry Tribble, Jr., 80, departed this life Thursday, December 30, 2021, at his residence in Westerville, Ohio.

Henry was born July 20, 1941, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Henry, Sr. and Nancy Haynes Tribble.

Henry was a graduate of East High School. He then graduated from Youngstown State University, with a B.S. in Social Work.

Henry felt it was his calling to assist others as they attempted to live a productive and satisfying life. Henry began his service as a Case Worker II with Mahoning County Job and Family Services. Henry was promoted and worked as a social service worker for three years. He also served as a Union Shop Steward Representative for many years for Mahoning County Job and Family Services. He was then promoted to a Hearing Officer and retained that title until he retired with 32 years of service in 2007. Henry was also the Specialized Communication Supervisor of the Department of the Ohio State Administrative Services. Henry was also given a prestigious award from a U.S. Congressman.

He was a Deacon at Lincoln Avenue Christian Church and was a dedicated teacher of the Junior Class of the Sunday school during his youth. He later attended Third Baptist Church.

He was also a long time member of the NAACP.

Henry loved harmonizing, which started with his Doo Wop group when he was a teenager. His passion for oldies soul music continued throughout his life. Henry loved to keep his yard immaculately groomed and found peace while beautifying his yard. That beautification extended into his house. He and his wife together upgraded and beautified all parts of their home. He was often called by his relatives to help on repairs, which he gladly helped. Henry was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. One of his favorite past times and loves was spending time with his wife, daughter, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and family.

Henry leaves his wife of 57 years, the former Gussie L. Sanders, whom he married March 20, 1965; a daughter, Faye D. Tribble of Westerville; a granddaughter, Tiara B. Tribble and a grandson, Trenton E. Tribble, both of Westerville; granddaughters, Tayea L. Tribble of Whitehall and Emma Leah Johnson, of Westerville; a sister, Dr. Gloria D. Tribble of San Antonio, Texas and a brother, Curtis Tribble (Jackie) of San Antonio, Texas, as well as a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, a nephew, and great-nieces and nephews and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by father, Henry Tribble, Sr.; mother, Nancy Haynes Tribble and sisters, Carrie D.Tribble, Rose A. Chapman and Mosetta Jackson.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 8, 2021, from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m., at Newcomer NW Chapel, 10051 Brewster Lane, Powell, OH 43065, where a service will begin at 1:00 p.m.