EAST FALLOWFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Henry R. Yoder, 37, of 11745 Laird Rd., Atlantic, East Fallowfield Twp., passed away at home, of natural causes, on Sunday, December 15, 2019.

He was born on April 12, 1982.

Arrangements are under the direction of: OSBORNE-WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 73-75 Columbia Ave. Greenville, PA 16125