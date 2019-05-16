Henry John Waldeck Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Henry John Waldeck, Jr., 91, died Monday, May 13, 2019, in Warren, Ohio, with his wife, Pauline of 68 years by his side.

Henry was born September 1, 1927, in Warren, the son of Henry J. Waldeck, Sr. and the former, Ella Parker Lenney.

He had deep family roots in Warren, spending many hours as a small boy in his grandfather’s bakery in downtown Warren and participating in the laying of the cornerstone for the main post office on High Street in Warren as his uncle served as postmaster.

His father served as Trumbull County Engineer and the Waldeck name is on many bridges around the county.

Henry attended St. Mary’s School and graduated from Warren G. Harding High School in 1945, where he formed many lifetime memories and friendships. He served on class reunion planning committees for many years.

After high school, Henry enlisted in the United States Navy and was stationed at the Great Lakes Naval Training Facility in Illinois. He was honorably discharged on August 6, 1946, after the atomic bombings effectively ended World War II.

He then moved to Washington, D.C. to study at Catholic University of America and graduated magna cum laude in 1950 with his degree in civil engineering.

Henry returned to Warren and married the former Pauline McGowan on September 9, 1950; they bought their first home and started their family.

He worked for Heltzel Structural Steel before beginning his lifelong career with his father-in-law as a manufacturer’s representative in the steel (and later, fiberglass) industry until his retirement in 1995.

Henry was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish-St. James Catholic Church, where he served as an usher and money counter for many years.

He belonged to the Trumbull Country Club for more than 50 years, where he discovered and practiced his love for the game of golf at every opportunity. He was a longtime member and past President of the Buckeye Club. He was active in the early years of the homeowner’s association where he and his wife have lived since 2001, spending many hours on the affairs of the community and getting to know his neighbors.

He enjoyed vacationing in Hilton Head Island and made several European trips with his wife to see significant landmarks.

Survivors include his wife; daughters, Judith Elwood of Marietta, Georgia and Jennifer Waldeck of Orange, California; grandsons, Hugh M. Elwood (fiancée, Hope) and Henry M. Elwood (fiancée, Megan) of the Atlanta metro area; daughter-in-law, Jane Waldeck and granddaughters, Meghan L. Ramos (Angel), Kristen M. Waldeck and great-grandson, Tyler, all residing in central Pennsylvania. Also left to remember Henry are his devoted and loving caregivers of the past few years, Albert Martini and Belinda Drnek, for whom his family has tremendous gratitude.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son John Henry Waldeck and sister, Mary Ellen Groner.

Henry’s loved ones will remember him for his deep commitment to his Catholic faith; his humility and sense of quiet and gentle strength; the extraordinary love, pride and devotion he had for his family; his intelligence and engineer’s attention to detail and the determination and perseverance he showed during his long struggle with Parkinson’s Disease. Henry was a role model in every way to his family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, May 20, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church with Father John Lody officiating. Friends may call one hour before Mass at the church from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. and inurnment will take place at a later date at All Souls Cemetery

Contributions in Henry’s name may be made to the St. Mary’s Church Restoration Fund, 232 Seneca Avenue NE, Warren OH 44481.

“Amen I say to you, today you will be with me in Paradise.”

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.

