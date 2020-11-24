Henry James Snyder, Sr., Lordstown, Ohio

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Henry James Snyder, Sr., 81, passed away peacefully at 7:20 a.m., on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at his home following a long illness.

He was born at home on November 16, 1939, in Howland Township, Ohio, the son of Charles Harry and Ethel (Lewis) Snyder.

He was a 1957 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and was a member of the Warren Junior Military Band.

Following graduation he honorably served in the United States Navy for over three years.

He was a laborer at Copperweld Steel and was a truck driver for over 32 years for Anchor Motor Freight and Teamsters Youngstown Local 377 in which he traveled to 48 of the 50 states. From 1976 – 1996 he served as a Volunteer Fireman and EMT for the Lordstown Fire Department.

Henry was an active member of the Messiah Lutheran Church in Newton Falls where he was an usher and sang in the choir. He also sang with the Stephen Foster Chorus and the Warren Barbershop Chorus. He continued to maintain his amateur HAM Radio License.

Henry was an avid reader especially about history, he enjoyed reading the daily newspapers, completing the word searches, watching Jeopardy, playing computer games of solitaire and slot machines and telling jokes.

He and Kay loved going to all types of restaurants.

Henry is survived by his wife of 56 years Kay E. (Mason) Snyder, whom he married on April 7, 1964; four children, Joyce Gancs of South Carolina, twins, Teresa Lynn (Kenneth) Lyons of Austintown, Tracie Snyder of Newton Falls, Henry James “Hank” Snyder, Jr., of Lordstown; three grandchildren and brother, Donald (JoAnn) Snyder of Southington.

He was preceded in death by a grandson, Raymond Mann; brother, Charles H. Snyder and sister, Judith Snyder.

A graveside funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m., on Friday, November 27, 2020, at the Lordstown Cemetery Chapel. Rev. Richard Seaks will officiate. Military Honors will be provided by the Trumbull County Honor Guard. The Lordstown Fire Department will also provide a “The Last Call” for their fellow volunteer.

Burial will follow in the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Messiah Lutheran Church 4920 Fairport Road, Newton Falls, Ohio 44444.

Arrangements by Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home, Niles.

Visit holetonyuhasz.com to share condolences with the family.