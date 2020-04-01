Henry C. Fox, Andover, Ohio

ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Henry C. Fox, age 80, of Andover, Ohio, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at the Andover Village Skilled Nursing Center.



He was born July 19, 1939, in Monroe township, Ohio, a son of Henry and T. Mary (Hakola) Fox.



A lifetime area resident, Henry was a machinist employed by several area plants before he worked for Presrite Inc. of Jefferson from where he retired in 1999.

Henry was a long time member of the Andover Church of Christ.



He was an avid race car fan and always enjoyed going to the Route 7 Raceway and Sharon Raceway. He also loved bowling and played on several area leagues in Penn-Line Lanes, Jefferson Lanes and Grand Valley Lanes. He served as Captain of many of the leagues.



Mr. Fox is survived by his wife, Carol A. (Thomas) Fox, whom he married November 18, 1961, of Andover; his two sons, Daniel H. (Debbie) Fox of Andover and Derek A. Fox of Andover; his two granddaughters, Roanna Putnam and Hannah Fox; and his two great granddaughters, Lillian and Abigail Mahoney.

He is preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Omer Fox, Robert Fox, William Fox and Edward Fox; and four sisters, Marian Slick, Dorothy Sidley, Ruth Ann Bucci and Hazel Humpal.



In light of the current pandemic, a private funeral service will be held at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect St.,Andover, Ohio.

Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery in Pierpont, Ohio. Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com

