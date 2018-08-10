Helen Vukovich Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - A Mass of Christian Burial, will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, August 13, 2018 at St. Angela Merici Parish, formerly Sacred Heart of Jesus with Father Kevin Peters officiating for Helen Vukovich, 93, who passed away peacefully with her loving family at her side Wednesday, August 8.

Helen was born June 7, 1925 in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Frank Bogovich and Minnie Kranjcevic Pavin.

She attended Campbell Memorial High School and St. Elizabeth’s School of Nursing.

Helen worked as a registered nurse and was a supervisor at both St. Elizabeth’s Hospital and Woodside Receiving Hospital.

Helen’s caregiving routinely extended beyond her job, often helping out neighbors and friends as well as family members. In later years, in addition to raising her daughters, she supported her husband, George in his political career.

During retirement she was active in Senior Citizens Clubs in Youngstown. She spent winters in Fort Myers Beach, Florida with her husband where they especially enjoyed visits from their children and grandchildren and socializing with other “snowbird” friends.

Helen leaves to cherish her memories, her daughters, Carol (Mario) Palazzolo of Harrison Township, Michigan and Sonia (Ken) Lisko of Columbus; her grandchildren, Dr. Carrie (Adam) Palazzolo Hourani, Atty. Michael Palazzolo, Carly and Katie Lisko; her great-granddaughter, Ava Hourani; a brother, Frank Bogovich and friends.

Other than her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her beloved husband, George Vukovich, whom she married June 24, 1950 and who passed away July 28, 2014 and a brother, Joseph Bogovich.

The Vukovich family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home. They will receive family and friends from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 13 at the church prior to services.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Helen’s memory to The Ursuline Sisters, 4250 Shields Road, Canfield, OH 44406 (your donation will be put towards the Ursuline Sisters Retirement Fund).

Interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery.

Visit www.waskofamily.com to send the Vukovich family condolences.

