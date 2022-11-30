WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Tambakis Polas Nickolas, 97, fell asleep in the Lord on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 7:34 a.m. at Community Skilled Nursing Centre in Warren.

She was born on March 30, 1925 in Niles, the daughter of the late Cosmas and Stavroula Cavacos Tambakis Polas and was a lifelong area resident.

After the early death of her father, Cosmas, Helen’s mother remarried to Nickolas Polas and she was raised and grew up in the McDonald area.

Helen worked at Ohio Lamp, Strouss’ and Kaufmans in Downtown Warren as a Department Manager until their closing.

Helen was a member of St. Demetrios Hellenic Greek Orthodox Church, where she was a festival volunteer and baked pastries for the festival each year and was a member of the Yasou Club.

She is survived by two daughters-in-law, Mary (Pinto) Nickolas of Warren and Frances (Allen) Nickolas of Westminster, Maryland; by her grandchildren, Angela E. (Christopher Battles) Nickolas, Dani (Sarah Ellis) Nickolas, Joshua (Michelle Kilgore) Nickolas, Ashley (Nicholas) Manovich and Nicole (Brian) Milliser; numerous great grandchildren and extended family and friends.

Besides her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her stepfather, Nickolas Polas; by her husband, Nick Pete Nickolas; by three sons, Dr. Pete Nick Nickolas, Charles “Chuck” Nickolas and James “Jimmie” Nickolas; by three brothers, Charles Tambakis, William Polas and Pete Polas and by a sister, Dorothy Kish.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, December 3, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon in St. Demetrios Hellenic Greek Orthodox Church, where a funeral service with Rev. Fr. Constatine Valantasis will take place at 12:00 Noon.

Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery in Warren.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Demetrios Hellenic Greek Orthodox Church, 429 High Street NE, Warren, OH 44481.

Caring and Professional Arrangements for the Nickolas family have been entrusted to Crown Hill Funeral Home, 8592 Darrow Road, Twinsburg, OH 44087, 330-963-4100.