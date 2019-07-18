Helen (Sveda) Leno, Hubbard, Ohio – Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen (Sveda) Leno, 94, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Elmwood Assisted Living in Hubbard, Ohio.

Helen was born on March 22, 1925, in West Middlesex, the daughter of Joseph and Helen (Blasko) Sveda.

She graduated from West Middlesex High School class of 1943. She previously worked at Westinghouse Inc. in Sharon and for Marini’s Variety Store in Farrell.

She married her husband, George Leno July 28, 1956, passed away on June 16, 2014. Most of her life, she devoted her time to her family and as a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

She was a member of St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church and enjoyed playing cards, gardening, bingo and mostly, spending time with her family.



She leaves behind to cherish her memory, daughter, Mary Ann (Sam) Zirafi of Girard, Ohio; three grandsons, Jason Zirafi of Avon, Ohio, Chad Zirafi of Girard, Ohio and Ryan Frank of Mentor, Ohio; granddaughter, Ashley Frank of Mentor, Ohio and several nieces and nephews. Also surviving is sister, Mary Sveda of John XXIII Nursing Home and Steve (Katherine) Sveda of Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

She was preceded in death by father, Joseph Sveda; mother, Helen Sveda; husband of 57 years, George Leno; daughter, Janice Frank and brothers, John, Michael, Joseph and George Sveda.

The family would like to thank the staff at Elmwood Assisted Living for their extraordinary and compassionate care and presence.



Friends may call Monday, July 22 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Sherman Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2201 Highland Road Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Panachida prayer service will be held Tuesday, July 23 at 10:30 a.m. in the Sherman Funeral Home.



Funeral Divine Liturgy will be held on Tuesday, July 23 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church with Rev. Kevin Marks, officiating.



Burial will take place in St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Sherman Funeral Home & Cremation Service.