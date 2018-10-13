Helen (Summers) Balestra Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - There will be a funeral service held on Monday, October 15, 2018, at 11:00 a.m., at Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street in Boardman, with Pastor Russ Adams, officiating, for Helen (Summers) Balestra, 94, who passed away on Wednesday, October 10, 2018, at The Assumption Village, with her family by her side.

Helen was born November 28, 1923, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Alvin and Jane (Dunmire) Summers.

Through the years, Helen worked for several companies, National Biscuit Company, G.C. Murphy Company, United States Navy Recreation Department in Millington, Tennessee, Orange Court Motor Lodge in Orlando, Florida and the Fraternal Order of Eagles on South Avenue in Youngstown.

She volunteered at Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital for several years, where she was known as “Amazing Grace.”

Helen acquired her love of coffee, just like her dad, who was her idol. She taught herself to sew and become quite a seamstress. Helen had a great singing voice, accompanying herself on her guitar. She loved country music, was an avid bingo player, worked crossword puzzles and read. Helen also loved to cook and bake and was famous for her peanut butter fudge. She loved traveling, the color green and jelly beans. She knew how to make people laugh and was quick with her one-liners.

Helen will be sadly missed by her daughter, Joyce Joyce of Boardman, with whom she made her home; a son, Ronald Dean Balestra of Youngstown; a stepson, Thomas (Ruth) Balestra of Alliance; four sisters, Bonnie Miller of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, Bernis (Chuck) Fizet of Fowler, Gail Johnson and June Summers, both of Youngstown; a granddaughter, Kelly (Gene) McVicker of Youngstown; two stepgrandchildren, Thomas (Brandy) Balestra of Louisville and Richard (Michelle) Balestra of Scottsdale, Arizona; three great-grandchildren, Christopher, Meaghan, and Gabriel Ball and four stepgreat-grandchildren, Taylor, Kendra, Nicholas and Ryan Balestra.

Helen has joined in heaven, her parents; her husband of 40 years, Tony Balestra, whom she married on June 19, 1976, died January 29, 2016; six brothers, Alvin, Chuck, George, Glenn, Paul and Infant, Summers; a sister, Betty Summers; a son-in-law, Edward Joyce and a grandson, Darren Joyce.

Family and friends may call on Monday, October 15, 2018, from 10:00 - 10:50 a.m., at Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street in Boardman.

Everyone who is planning on attending Helen’s services is asked to wear something green because that was Helen’s favorite color.

Burial will take place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Boardman.

The family would like to give special recognition to The Assumption Village for the special care they gave her.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to sign the guestbook or send condolences to Helen’s family.