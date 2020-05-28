Helen Sanders, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Sanders, age 92, was called up to her eternal reward on Sunday, May 17, 2020.

Helen was born on September 28, 1927 in New York (Bronx), New York to Hugh Williams and Dorothy Williams.

Helen married William A Sanders (deceased) of Inman, Virginia on July 13, 1947 in New York, New York.

She was preceded in death by Hugh Williams (father) and Dorothy Williams (mother); Cheryle Sanders, (daughter) and Elizabeth Whaley (sister).

Public viewing, with social distancing, will be held Friday, May 29, 2020, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Hour of Power Full Gospel Tabernacle, Inc., 1126 Fruit Avenue, Farrell, PA 16121.

Private services for Helen Sanders will be held on Friday, May 29, at 1:00 p.m. at the church with Bishop Melvin T. Baker, pastor officiating.

Helen’s favorite charity was the Temple of Praise COGIC, 170 N Sharpsville Avenue, Sharon, PA 16146.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

