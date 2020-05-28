Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
1  of  2
Live Now
Updates on historic NASA, Space X launch First News on FOX: Morning Edition
Closings and delays
There are currently 7 active closings. Click for more details.

Helen Sanders, Farrell, PA

My Valley Tributes

May 17, 2020

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Helen Sanders, Farrell, Pennsylvania - obit
More from MyValleyTributes

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Sanders, age 92, was called up to her eternal reward on Sunday, May 17, 2020.

Helen was born on September 28, 1927 in New York (Bronx), New York to Hugh Williams and Dorothy Williams.

Helen married William A Sanders (deceased) of Inman, Virginia on July 13, 1947 in New York, New York.

She was preceded in death by Hugh Williams (father) and Dorothy Williams (mother); Cheryle Sanders, (daughter) and Elizabeth Whaley (sister).

Public viewing, with social distancing, will be held Friday, May 29, 2020, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Hour of Power Full Gospel Tabernacle, Inc., 1126 Fruit Avenue, Farrell, PA 16121.

Private services for Helen Sanders will be held on Friday, May 29, at 1:00 p.m. at the church with Bishop Melvin T. Baker, pastor officiating.

Helen’s favorite charity was the Temple of Praise COGIC, 170 N Sharpsville Avenue, Sharon, PA 16146.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

Send flowers to the service of Mother Helen Sanders

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com