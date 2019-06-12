Helen Paros Obituary

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Michael Church in Canfield, for Helen Paros, 99, who passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.

Helen was born April 14, 1920, in Campbell, Ohio, daughter of Michael and Anna Backus Volsko.

She was a 1938 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and belonged to St. Michael Church, where she was a member of the Altar Guild, Garden Guild and choir and was a lay minister.

She was also a member of the Red Hat Society, Amron Bowling League, Knights of Columbus Auxiliary, Thursday Morning Scripture Group and AARP.

She was a homemaker and managed her husband Charles’ optometric practice.

Surviving are two sons, Philip Paros, OD of Seattle, Wshington and Charles Paros, Jr., (Laura Kresty) of Columbus, Ohio; eight daughters, Frances Powers of Scottsdale, Arizona, Janet (David) Mangun of Staunton, Virginia, Norma Holowach of State College, Pennsylavania, Charlotte (Stephen) Goske of Canfield, Ohio, Christine Paros (Brenda Griffin) of Sacramento, California, Helene Paros of Merrillville, Indiana, Yvonne Paros Snyder of Canfield, Ohio and Annette Paros of Chardon, Ohio; a daughter-in-law, Marilyn Colantuoni Kukura; 23 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Sergeant Frank Kukura, who she married January 24, 1942 and who passed away on January 27, 1945 and her second husband, Charles M. Paros, OD, who she married July 2, 1949 and who passed away on August 22, 1996; one son, Dr. David Kukura; three brothers, Michael, Nicholas and Thomas Volsko; four sisters, Katherine Kirtos, Ann DelGenio, Mary Mihalko and Pauline Loswego; two infant sisters and an infant brother.

Helen will be greatly missed by family and friends.

Friends will be received at the Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home in Youngstown on Thursday, June 13, 2019, from 5:30 – 8:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Antonine Village, North Jackson, Ohio or Hospice of the Valley, Youngstown, Ohio.

A television tribute will air Thursday, June 13 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX, 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.