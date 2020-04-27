Helen Milaves, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Milaves, 89, passed away at 6:45 a.m. on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at her residence n Phoenix, Arizona.

She was born in Girard, Ohio on October 25, 1930 the daughter of Matthew and Helen (Bizyan) Kogovsek.



Helen lived most of her life in Niles, Ohio and was a member of St. Stephen Church and the SNPJ Lodge for over 50 years.

She was an avid sewer which she excelled at. She loved crafts, playing cards and spending time with her grandchildren.



Helen is survived by four daughters, Diann (Richard) Muzyka of Anthem, Arizona, Joann (Mark) Andrejeski of Alpharetta, Georgia, Judi (Jeff) Ignaszewski of Phoenix, Arizona and Janet (Tom) Walter of Blythewood, South Carolina; four grandchildren, Rebekah Walter, Kristina Walter, Brian Blum and Michael Milaves and one great granddaughter, Audrey Blum.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Milaves, Jr. whom she married on July 26, 1947 and who died on October 15, 1991; son, Frank T. Milaves who died December 20, 2013; sister, Mary Sipusic and brother, Anthony Kogovsek.



A private Service of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home, Niles. The Rev. Richard Murphy will officiate.

Burial will be in Niles City Cemetery.

Due to COVID-19, a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.



Memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent dePaul COVID-19 Emergency Relief (stvincentdepaul.net).

Helen also loved “knock-out” rose bushes, planting one in her memory would be a way to remember her.

Arrangements by Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home, 126 West Park Avenue, Niles, OH 44446 330-652-4311. Visit holetonyuhasz.com to share condolences.